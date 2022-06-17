Dr. Phyllis Esposito Appointed Reed College’s VP and Dean for Institutional Diversity

Dr. Phyllis Esposito will become Reed College’s vice president and dean for institutional diversity, effective July 1. She also will be part of the senior leadership team for Reed President Dr. Audrey Bilger.

“As an academic leader, understanding when and how to enter this work requires collaboration with others; understanding of evidence-based practices; and sensitivity and compassion for people’s lived experiences. The events of the past year — from the global pandemic to the ongoing racial reckoning — make this work ever more vital to deliberately and systematically address,” Esposito said.

She is currently vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Everett Community College. In the past, she has been director of the Center for Multicultural Education and as the interim dean of the School of Integrative Studies at Edgewood College; and faculty member at Evergreen State College.

“Phyllis has extensive experience creating and executing initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion across campuses, and throughout her career, she has prioritized collaboration with others in support of these plans and programs,” Bilger said.

Esposito holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in integrated humanities and education from Rockhurst University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kansas.