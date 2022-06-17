Dr. Phyllis Esposito Appointed Reed College’s VP and Dean for Institutional Diversity

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 17, 2022

Dr. Phyllis Esposito will become Reed College’s vice president and dean for institutional diversity, effective July 1. She also will be part of the senior leadership team for Reed President Dr. Audrey Bilger.Dr. Phyllis EspositoDr. Phyllis Esposito

“As an academic leader, understanding when and how to enter this work requires collaboration with others; understanding of evidence-based practices; and sensitivity and compassion for people’s lived experiences. The events of the past year — from the global pandemic to the ongoing racial reckoning — make this work ever more vital to deliberately and systematically address,” Esposito said.

She is currently vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Everett Community College. In the past, she has been director of the Center for Multicultural Education and as the interim dean of the School of Integrative Studies at Edgewood College; and faculty member at Evergreen State College.

“Phyllis has extensive experience creating and executing initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion across campuses, and throughout her career, she has prioritized collaboration with others in support of these plans and programs,” Bilger said. 

Esposito holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in integrated humanities and education from Rockhurst University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kansas. 

 

 

Read Next
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis
News Roundup
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis Appointed Executive Director of NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research
June 17, 2022
Related Stories
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis
News Roundup
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis Appointed Executive Director of NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research
Amin Khoury
News Roundup
Father Acquitted in College Admissions Scandal Case
University Of Michigan
News Roundup
New Approved UMich Budget Raises Tuition and Housing Costs for UMich Students
Dr. Lydia Contreras
News Roundup
Dr. Lydia Contreras Named Vice Provost for Faculty DEI at UT Austin
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Learning & Development Coordinator
University of Maryland Libraries
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Art Program Positions
Coker University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with College of the Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More