Father Acquitted in College Admissions Scandal Case

A wealthy father charged with bribing a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school – the final case linked to the U.S. college admissions scandal to go to trial – has been acquitted Thursday, Reuters reported.

Amin Khoury, 56, son of the co-founder of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace, was found not guilty of charges of conspiracy and mail fraud in a case related to the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

The investigation looked into the 2019 college admissions scandal in which 54 out of 57 people charged had pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial, including high-profile figures such as actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. This case was the first to end in acquittal at trial of all the cases to result from the investigation.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins – top federal prosecutor in Boston – in a statement called the verdict disappointing, but said the other successful prosecutions had prompted changes in college admissions.

Khoury had not been accused like other parents of working with college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who had admitted to masterminding a scheme to get clients' children into elite universities through cheating and bribery.