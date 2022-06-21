Dr. Anne-Marie Núñez and Jacob Fraire Appointed to New Posts at UTEP Hispanic Student Success Institute

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 21, 2022

Dr. Anne-Marie Núñez and Jacob FraireDr. Anne-Marie Núñez and Jacob FraireDr. Anne-Marie Núñez will become executive director of The University of Texas at El Paso’s Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success. Jacob Fraire will become the institute’s director of policy and strategy.

The institute, named after UTEP President Emerita Dr. Diana Natalicio, will launch this fall.

Núñez is lead editor of the award-winning book, Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Advancing Research and Transformative Practice. She has collaborated on over $10 million in grants funded by agencies such as the National Science Foundation to build capacity for inclusive science and research on Hispanic-Serving institutions (HSIs).

Fraire has served as president and chief executive officer of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and director of policy analysis for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

“UTEP has a great standing in the public policy space,” Fraire said. “The Diana Natalicio Institute will serve as a national resource for institutions and policymakers across the nation to look to for research, professional development and policy guidance in advancing Hispanic student success.”

 

