Dartmouth College will Remove Loans from Undergrad Financial Aid

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 21, 2022

Dartmouth College will be removing federal and institutional loans from its undergrad financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, starting this summer term, the Associated Press reported.Dartmouth College

More than 65 families supported the Dartmouth fundraising effort campaign goal to eliminate loan requirements from the school’s undergrad financial aid awards, committing more than $80 million in gifts.

As it stands now, Dartmouth undergrads from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less are offered need-based aid without a required loan component. Dartmouth is now cutting the loan component for undergrads from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid.

This will decrease debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years, the school said in a news release Monday.

With this change, Dartmouth will be joining other Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies.

Read Next
Iu Bloomington
News Roundup
IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute
June 21, 2022
Related Stories
Iu Bloomington
News Roundup
IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute
Dr. Norman C. Francis, president emeritus of Xavier University of Louisiana and the first Black graduate of Loyola University New Orleans
News Roundup
Loyola University New Orleans To Rename Residence Hall After First Black Graduate
Dr. Anne-Marie Núñez and Jacob Fraire
News Roundup
Dr. Anne-Marie Núñez and Jacob Fraire Appointed to New Posts at UTEP Hispanic Student Success Institute
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis
News Roundup
Rosemonde Pierre-Louis Appointed Executive Director of NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Science Librarian
American University Library
Dir. Alumni Engagement & Annual Giving
Indiana University Northwest
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with College of the Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More