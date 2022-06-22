Study: College Grads Say Pandemic Increased Importance of Work-Life Balance

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 22, 2022

More than two-thirds (69%) of 2022 college graduates say that circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the importance of work-life balance, according to a recent study from BestColleges.com.Work Life Balance

The survey was of 431 college students who have graduated or will graduate in 2022 with a bachelor's or associate degree. It found that work-life balance was important to 89% of graduates, 45% say employers' leadership should demonstrate it; and 74% say achieving this balance takes effort from both parties – the employee and the employer.

"In this tumultuous job market, there has been a lot of talk around young workers demanding certain benefits from employers, and that culture fit is of the utmost importance to them," said Jessica Bryant, an analyst for BestColleges.com. "Our study reveals that it's not as one-sided as that because while some college grads believe employment-related factors are necessary, most are also personally committed to putting in the effort to achieve the work-life balance they desire."

Of those who believe a work-life balance is important, flexible work schedules, health insurance coverage, and wellness benefits were the employment-related factors grads are most likely to believe are necessary for achieving that balance.

66% of grads feel their program prepared them for participation in the workforce – a sizable increase from those of last year's study, 51%. And compared to last year's grads, many more will take time off – 18% in 2022 from 6% in 2021 – while fewer will continue further education – 18% in 2022 from 39% in 2021 – after graduating. 

"After more than two years of experiencing college during the pandemic, taking time off after graduation might be a way for some to achieve balance in their life before moving forward with their degree in hand," said Bryant.

 

Related Stories
Rutgers University Camden
News Roundup
Rutgers University Increases Tuition and Fees by 2.9%,
Case
News Roundup
Recent CASE Study Looks Into Majors Gifts in U.S. Higher Ed
Dr. Michelle Schutt
News Roundup
Dr. Michelle Schutt Appointed President of Greenfield Community College
Iu Bloomington
News Roundup
IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Engagement Marketing Director
University of Colorado Boulder
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Higher Education, Adjunct Faculty
University of Denver
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Mu Stacked Mu 450
University of Missouri- Columbia
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with College of the Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More