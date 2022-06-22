Dr. Michelle Schutt Appointed President of Greenfield Community College

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 22, 2022

Dr. Michelle Schutt will become president of Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts, effective Jul. 18.Dr. Michelle SchuttDr. Michelle Schutt

Schutt is currently vice president of community and learner services at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Michelle Schutt to Greenfield Community College,” said Hector Toledo, chair of GCC’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Schutt is a strong and passionate leader who embraces the mission and vision of our institution and we are confident that she will be a tremendous addition to the community. In spite of the challenges higher education has faced, Dr. Schutt’s recent successes in enrollment, retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts show the outstanding potential she is bringing to GCC.”

At CSI, Schutt took efforts to improve Latinx student enrollment. Under her leadership, enrollment grew by almost 9 percent. She also created greater access to non-English speaking services across all departments, and petitioned for gender-neutral restrooms on campus.

Schutt has also previously served as CSI vice president for student services and held positions at Penn State University, the University of Wyoming, Hanover College, and St. Cloud State University.

Schutt holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from Upper Iowa University; a master’s degrees in teaching and social responsibility from Emporia State University and St. Cloud University; and a doctorate in education and human resource studies from Colorado State University.

Read Next
Work Life Balance
News Roundup
Study: College Grads Say Pandemic Increased Importance of Work-Life Balance
June 22, 2022
Related Stories
Work Life Balance
News Roundup
Study: College Grads Say Pandemic Increased Importance of Work-Life Balance
Rutgers University Camden
News Roundup
Rutgers University Increases Tuition and Fees by 2.9%,
Case
News Roundup
Recent CASE Study Looks Into Majors Gifts in U.S. Higher Ed
Iu Bloomington
News Roundup
IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Neuroscientist
Stanford University
Dir. Alumni Engagement & Annual Giving
Indiana University Northwest
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Science Librarian
American University Library
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
Umkc Logo 450
University of Missouri - Kansas City
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with College of the Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More