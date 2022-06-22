Dr. Michelle Schutt Appointed President of Greenfield Community College

Dr. Michelle Schutt will become president of Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts, effective Jul. 18.

Schutt is currently vice president of community and learner services at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Michelle Schutt to Greenfield Community College,” said Hector Toledo, chair of GCC’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Schutt is a strong and passionate leader who embraces the mission and vision of our institution and we are confident that she will be a tremendous addition to the community. In spite of the challenges higher education has faced, Dr. Schutt’s recent successes in enrollment, retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts show the outstanding potential she is bringing to GCC.”

At CSI, Schutt took efforts to improve Latinx student enrollment. Under her leadership, enrollment grew by almost 9 percent. She also created greater access to non-English speaking services across all departments, and petitioned for gender-neutral restrooms on campus.

Schutt has also previously served as CSI vice president for student services and held positions at Penn State University, the University of Wyoming, Hanover College, and St. Cloud State University.

Schutt holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from Upper Iowa University; a master’s degrees in teaching and social responsibility from Emporia State University and St. Cloud University; and a doctorate in education and human resource studies from Colorado State University.