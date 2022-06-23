AASCU Calls on Congress to Double Pell Grant on 50th Anniversary of Program

In commemoration of 50 years since the signing of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 – which created the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant program subsequently renamed the Pell Grant program – the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) is calling on Congress to doubling Pell Grants’ maximum value to $13,000 per academic term.

“This is one of the most meaningful and impactful ways to make higher education attainment more affordable especially for current and future underrepresented students,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García.

AASCU credited U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Tom Cole (R-OK) and Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) for introducing a Congressional Resolution to honor the importance of the program and designate June 23, 2022, as “National Pell Grant Day.”

“Pell Grants are the backbone of making access to higher education a reality for many low- and moderate-income and diverse students and their families. More than 80 million students, many of whom have enrolled and graduated from public regional comprehensive institutions, have relied on the principal investment made by the federal government to support students in financial need,” said García.