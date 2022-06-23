AASCU Calls on Congress to Double Pell Grant on 50th Anniversary of Program

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 23, 2022

In commemoration of 50 years since the signing of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 – which created the Basic Educational Opportunity Grant program subsequently renamed the Pell Grant program – the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) is calling on Congress to doubling Pell Grants’ maximum value to $13,000 per academic term. Dr. Mildred García.Dr. Mildred García.

“This is one of the most meaningful and impactful ways to make higher education attainment more affordable especially for current and future underrepresented students,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García.

AASCU credited U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Tom Cole (R-OK) and Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) for introducing a Congressional Resolution to honor the importance of the program and designate June 23, 2022, as “National Pell Grant Day.”

“Pell Grants are the backbone of making access to higher education a reality for many low- and moderate-income and diverse students and their families. More than 80 million students, many of whom have enrolled and graduated from public regional comprehensive institutions, have relied on the principal investment made by the federal government to support students in financial need,” said García.

Read Next
Michele Spires
News Roundup
ACE Receives $500,000 from Walmart to Promote Use of Digital Credentials for Learners
June 23, 2022
Related Stories
Michele Spires
News Roundup
ACE Receives $500,000 from Walmart to Promote Use of Digital Credentials for Learners
Uc San Diego School Of Medicine
News Roundup
UC San Diego School of Medicine Will Continue Studying Safety of COVID Vaccines on Pregnant People
University Of Vermont
News Roundup
University of Vermont Launching Center of Community News
Work Life Balance
News Roundup
Study: College Grads Say Pandemic Increased Importance of Work-Life Balance
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assistant Professor (Tenure-Track)
Duke University Dept. of African & African American Studies
Dir. Alumni Engagement & Annual Giving
Indiana University Northwest
Neuroscientist
Stanford University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Language and Literacy Faculty Position
Georgia State University
Premium Employers
B0240 1 F3 A
Tennessee Technilogical University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Leveling the Playing Field — Student Success and Equity with Dr. Pam Eddinger, president, of Bunker Hill Community College
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More