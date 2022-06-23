UC San Diego School of Medicine Will Continue Studying Safety of COVID Vaccines on Pregnant People

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 23, 2022

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), will continue a national study to evaluate safety of COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy.Uc San Diego School Of Medicine

This continuation is made possible by a $10 million, four-year grant.

“Pregnant people are considered a priority population for COVID-19 vaccination. However, only about a third of pregnant persons have chosen vaccination,” said Dr. Christina Chambers, principal investigator on the Vaccines and Medications in Pregnancy Surveillance System (VAMPSS) coordinated by AAAAI, professor of pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine, and director of the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies.

“As pregnant persons were not included in the original clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccinations, there is a critical need to do this work to help provide concrete information about the safety and benefits of these vaccines for both mother and baby,” Chambers said.

Research has found that pregnant people are particularly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection and at higher risk of developing a more serious or complicated disease course, including approximately a 70% increased risk of death. Infection in pregnancy also increases the risk for preterm delivery and other adverse pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth.

The study will continue enrolling pregnant people through 2024. Final results are expected in 2026.

