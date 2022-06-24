Dr. Jeffrey Robinson Appointed Rutgers University- Newark’s Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 24, 2022

Dr. Jeffrey Robinson will become Rutgers University- Newark’s new provost and executive vice chancellor.Dr. Jeffrey RobinsonDr. Jeffrey Robinson

Robinson is the co-founder of Rutgers’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. He is also the Prudential Chair in Business and professor of management and global business at Rutgers Business School.

“Jeff has earned a reputation as a thought leader, author, sought-after speaker and trainer working at the intersection of economic development, social problem solving, inclusive innovation and workforce diversity,’’ said Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Dr. Nancy Cantor. “We are thrilled to welcome him to his new role on our leadership team.’’

Robinson is also board chair of the Support Center, a non-profit specializing in organizational development, consulting and executive transition, and chair of Board of Trustees of the Sphinx Scholarship Fund.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies at Rutgers College; a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at Rutgers School of Engineering; a Master of Science in Civil Engineering Management from Georgia Institute of Technology as a GEM Fellow, and an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in Management and Organizations from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business.

