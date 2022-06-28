Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri Appointed Dean of the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences at NC A&T

Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri will become dean of the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Ongeri has served in the role on an interim basis since Oct. 1, 2021. Other roles she’s held include Hairston College’s associate dean for research and innovation; professor of physiology; research associate and assistant professor in the biochemistry and molecular biology department at Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine; and adjunct faculty in the biology department at Harrisburg Area Community College.

She is also co-director of the North Carolina Regional Diabetes Research Center (NCDRC) – a consortium made up of N.C. A&T, Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wake Forest School of Medicine – and director of the NCDRC Enrichment/Community Engagement Core.

Ongeri holds a B.S. in animal production from Egerton University, M.S. in comparative mammalian physiology from the University of Nairobi, M.S. in basic medical sciences and Ph.D. in animal physiology, both from Purdue University, and received postdoctoral training from Penn State College of Medicine.