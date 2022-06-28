CUNY Appoints Several Leaders, Including New Journalism School Dean, Honors College Dean, and CIO.

The City University of New York has made several appointments recently.

Graciela Mochkofsky has been appointed dean of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Dr. Dara N. Byrne has been appointed dean of the Macaulay Honors College. Both appointments are effective Aug. 1.

Eusebio Formoso will become vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer.

Mochkofsky – a highly accomplished bilingual journalist in the U.S. and South America – joined the journalism school in 2016 as founding director of its Bilingual Journalism Program. She has also been executive director of the school’s Center for Community Media.

“The news media industry is in the midst of an existential crisis, fragmented and filled with inequity — local and community media, in particular, struggling to survive — with record levels of public mistrust and a growing generational rebellion against old journalistic paradigms,” said Mochkofsky. “A journalism school has an incredibly important role to play in the midst of this crisis, and the Newmark J-School, which I have had the honor to call my home for the past six years, is uniquely positioned to lead the conversation about the ways forward."

Mochkofsky holds a bachelor’s in journalism and communications at Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires and a master’s from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Byrne has been associate provost for undergrad retention and dean of undergrad studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She joined John Jay as assistant professor in the department of speech, theater and media studies in 2003.

Byrne holds a Ph.D. in rhetoric and intercultural communication from Howard University.

Formoso was chief information officer of the New York City Department of Finance.