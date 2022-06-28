CUNY Appoints Several Leaders, Including New Journalism School Dean, Honors College Dean, and CIO.

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 28, 2022

The City University of New York has made several appointments recently.Graciela Mochkofsky and Dr. Dara N. ByrneGraciela Mochkofsky and Dr. Dara N. Byrne

Graciela Mochkofsky has been appointed dean of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Dr. Dara N. Byrne has been appointed dean of the Macaulay Honors College. Both appointments are effective Aug. 1.

Eusebio Formoso will become vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer.

Mochkofsky – a highly accomplished bilingual journalist in the U.S. and South America – joined the journalism school in 2016 as founding director of its Bilingual Journalism Program. She has also been executive director of the school’s Center for Community Media.

“The news media industry is in the midst of an existential crisis, fragmented and filled with inequity — local and community media, in particular, struggling to survive — with record levels of public mistrust and a growing generational rebellion against old journalistic paradigms,” said Mochkofsky. “A journalism school has an incredibly important role to play in the midst of this crisis, and the Newmark J-School, which I have had the honor to call my home for the past six years, is uniquely positioned to lead the conversation about the ways forward."

Mochkofsky holds a bachelor’s in journalism and communications at Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires and a master’s from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Byrne has been associate provost for undergrad retention and dean of undergrad studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She joined John Jay as assistant professor in the department of speech, theater and media studies in 2003.

Byrne holds a Ph.D. in rhetoric and intercultural communication from Howard University.

Formoso was chief information officer of the New York City Department of Finance.

 

 

 

Related Stories
Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri
News Roundup
Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri Appointed Dean of the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences at NC A&T
University Of Cincinnati
News Roundup
University of Cincinnati Trustees Unanimously Vote to Remove School's Campus Ties to Founder
Jackson State University
News Roundup
Jackson State University to Host ESports and HBCU Informational Program for High School Students
From left: Dr. Charles Rockwood, Dr. Michael Hartline, Dr. Persis Rockwood
News Roundup
Florida State University College of Business Receives $10 Million to Create Dr. Persis E. Rockwood School of Marketing
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor (Tenure-Track)
Duke University Dept. of African & African American Studies
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Senior/Professorial Lecturer (ITEP)
American University School of Education
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Lecturer in Curriculum & Instruction: EdD in Learn
Baylor University
Premium Employers
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Leveling the Playing Field — Student Success and Equity with Dr. Pam Eddinger, president, of Bunker Hill Community College
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More