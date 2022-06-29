Education Officials in Multiple States Partner with IHEP to Work on Improving Student Outcomes

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 29, 2022

Education officials from state agencies in Arkansas, Indiana, and Kentucky have come together with the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP), The Coleridge Initiative, and Insight Policy Research to form a group focused on improving student outcomes through the use of postsecondary data, the Postsecondary Value Data Collaborative (VDC).Mamie VoightMamie Voight

The group aims to better understand postsecondary and workforce outcomes and inform better policymaking in each state.

The state teams’ work and the research agenda will be supported by the Equitable Value Advisory Board. Dr. David Troutman, chief data officer and associate vice chancellor of institutional research and advanced analytics for the Office of Institutional Research and Analysis at The University of Texas System, will be VDC’s inaugural Equitable Value Fellow.

“We are energized by the dedication and commitment of our state partners in Arkansas, Indiana, and Kentucky, and thrilled by their shared enthusiasm for using reliable data to make our nation’s system of postsecondary education the strongest and most equitable it can be,” said Mamie Voight, IHEP president and CEO. “We know postsecondary education has the power to spur economic and social mobility for all students, but especially Black, Hispanic and/or Latinx, Indigenous, underrepresented Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students, students from low-income backgrounds, and women. Together, VDC participants are galvanizing the Equitable Value Movement, a nationwide endeavor to ensure that postsecondary education lives up to its potential to deliver critical economic and non-economic benefits to individual students and their families, bolster our workforce, strengthen our communities, and build a just and fair future for all of us.”

