Dr. Yvonne Hernandez Friedman Appointed Vice President for Student Affairs at Coastal Carolina University

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 29, 2022

Dr. Yvonne Hernandez Friedman will become vice president for student affairs at Coastal Carolina University. Dr. Yvonne Hernandez FriedmanDr. Yvonne Hernandez Friedman

Hernandez Friedman is currently the inaugural assistant vice president of student engagement at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. In the past, she has been the associate director of residential success and community development at University of California-San Diego; assistant director of student life, assistant director for student and staff development, academic coordinator, and residence hall coordinator at San Diego State University.

“As the next VPSA, my goal is to contribute to the academic mission of Coastal through supporting a comprehensive co-curricular experience for all our students,” Hernandez Friedman said. “I am excited to meet our students and to find out how we, in student affairs, can continue to provide an enriching experience during their time on campus. Student success is multi-layered and needs have changed as we come out of this pandemic. My priority is to innovate our services in a way that will help all students meet their goal of attaining a degree while feeling supported to explore and integrate their interests outside of the classroom. Specifically, it’s exciting to continue to provide and expand support for first-generation, Pell Grant-eligible, and students from underrepresented groups.”

Hernandez Friedman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and an M.Ed. in higher and postsecondary education from Arizona State University, and a Ph.D. in educational equity and social justice from Claremont Graduate University in California.

