New Jersey City University President to Step Down; Board Asks State for $10 Million Amid "Financial Emergency"

New Jersey City University (NJCU) President Dr. Sue Henderson has announced that she will be stepping down, marking an end to her 10 years at the helm, NJ.com reported.

Henderson was the first woman to hold the position. Jason Kroll, vice president and chief strategy officer has been appointed acting president.

“The time is right for me to move on to the next opportunity, as I look back fondly at ten productive and fulfilling years at NJCU,” Henderson said in a letter to the NJCU community. “What a remarkable time this has been for the university. We have accomplished so much.”

The school is also asking the state for $10 million after board chairman Joseph Scott declared a “financial emergency” at the board’s quarterly meeting.

“The university is facing an unprecedented challenge, which is a direct result of historical underinvestment in the university and in black and brown communities, as well as a dearth in funding in comparison with its peer institutions,” Scott said in a letter to the NJCU community.

“This, combined with a national trend of declining enrollment for college-aged students, has resulted in a long-term erosion in the university’s ability to operate,” Scott said. “The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues, reducing enrollment further and accelerating the decline in operating revenue.”

The NJCU faculty senate gave Henderson a vote of no-confidence last September, claiming that, under Henderson, the school went from a $101.8 million surplus to a $67.4 million deficit – the board has disputed this claim.