University of California Leaders Sign Joint Resolution to Increase Student Voter Participation

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 30, 2022

University of California leaders, along with California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber, have signed a joint resolution to increase student participation in elections.Dr. Michael V. DrakeDr. Michael V. Drake

UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake and Board of Regents Vice Chair Richard Leib signed the resolution on Jun. 29, affirming a commitment to raise voter participation by improving access to campus ballot drop boxes or voting locations and educating voters.

“We are committed not only to cultivating the next generation of voters, but also a new generation of active, engaged citizens who will value and protect the institutions of democracy,” Weber said. “Because demands of democracy don’t stop when we cast our ballot, we want to encourage college students to support our democracy through participating in civic and voter education programs, volunteering as poll workers, and by encouraging their peers, family members, and community to register to vote and participate in elections.”

The joint resolution also establishes that each campus designates a point of contact that will coordinate dissemination of voting information and the presence of drop box and voting center locations at each campus ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

UC recently relaunched its “UC Votes” campaign to encourage people to inform themselves about the recent and upcoming elections.

 

 

