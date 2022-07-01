Dr. Robert N. Garner Named Dean of the School of Science and Engineering at Benedict College

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 1, 2022

Dr. Robert N. Garner has been announced as Benedict College’s dean of the School of Science and Engineering.Dr. Robert N. GarnerDr. Robert N. Garner

“We welcome Dr. Garner to the Benedict Family. I am confident that his extensive academic experience and collaborative leadership style will further amplify the excellence within the Science and Engineering program,” said Benedict President and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Garner was previously chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at University of the Incarnate Word.

His primary research is in inorganic photochemistry.

“Dr. Garner brings to Benedict a student-centered approach to teaching, research, and service that will support the high-impact practices that are needed for transformational learning experiences,” said, Dr. Janeen P. Witty, Benedict College vice president for academic affairs.

Garner holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Jackson State University and a doctorate in Chemistry from The Ohio State University.

 

 

Related Stories
Louisiana State University
News Roundup
LSU Drops Vaccine Requirement for Fall 2022 Semester
Dr. Michael V. Drake
News Roundup
University of California Leaders Sign Joint Resolution to Increase Student Voter Participation
Jesmyn Ward
News Roundup
Author Jesmyn Ward to be Awarded 2022 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction
Dr. Yvonne Hernandez Friedman
News Roundup
Dr. Yvonne Hernandez Friedman Appointed Vice President for Student Affairs at Coastal Carolina University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Part Time Associate College Counsel
Siena College
Chancellor River Parishes Community College
River Parishes Community College
Senior/Professorial Lecturer (ITEP)
American University School of Education
Lecturer in Curriculum & Instruction: EdD in Learn
Baylor University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Umkc Logo 450
University of Missouri - Kansas City
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Becoming a True Ally with Nathan Nguyen, Director of LGBT Student Services at Western Michigan University
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More