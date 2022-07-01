Dr. Robert N. Garner has been announced as Benedict College’s dean of the School of Science and Engineering.

“We welcome Dr. Garner to the Benedict Family. I am confident that his extensive academic experience and collaborative leadership style will further amplify the excellence within the Science and Engineering program,” said Benedict President and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Garner was previously chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at University of the Incarnate Word.

His primary research is in inorganic photochemistry.

“Dr. Garner brings to Benedict a student-centered approach to teaching, research, and service that will support the high-impact practices that are needed for transformational learning experiences,” said, Dr. Janeen P. Witty, Benedict College vice president for academic affairs.

Garner holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Jackson State University and a doctorate in Chemistry from The Ohio State University.