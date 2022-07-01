LSU Drops Vaccine Requirement for Fall 2022 Semester

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 1, 2022

Louisiana State University (LSU) will no longer require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, instead only making it “strongly recommended."Louisiana State University

In an email to students Thursday, LSU President Dr. William F. Tate said that LSU "strongly recommends" students arrive on campus fully vaccinated for the Fall 2022 semester. 

"Vaccination is strongly recommended,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement. “Employees are also strongly recommended to be vaccinated. The Louisiana Department of Health no longer requires the state's day care, K-12 students and college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting in the 2022-23 school year."

Tate said in the email that free COVID vaccines boosters and tests would still be available at the LSU Student Health Center. 

Ballard would not say whether LSU had changed its policy on the vaccine due to the LDH change and would not immediately explain why the school was dropping the vaccine requirement. LDH announced the end to its requirement that day care facilities and schools require vaccinations on May 18.

The LDH reports there have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, with health experts believing this is a conservative estimate, given that many COVID tests are now taken at home, not in clinics that report data to the state. 

 

