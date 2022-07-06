Dr. Mangala Subramaniam Appointed VCU Senior Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 6, 2022

Dr. Mangala Subramaniam will become senior vice provost for faculty affairs in the Virginia Commonwealth University Office of the Provost, effective Oct. 2.Dr. Mangala SubramaniamDr. Mangala Subramaniam

Subramaniam is currently the Butler Chair and director of the Susan Bulkeley Butler Center for Leadership Excellence at Purdue University.

She is a leading scholar in gender and its intersections with caste and class, social movements, environmental justice, and globalization.

She has held leadership positions for the Sociologists for Women in Society and the American Sociological Association; has served as a member of the editorial board of the journal Gender and Society; and served as associate editor of the journal Social Problems.

Past roles Subramaniam has held include: assistant professor of sociology and women’s studies; associate professor and professor of sociology; director of graduate studies for the Department of Sociology; and dean’s faculty fellow in the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue.

Subramaniam holds a bachelor's degree in physics with math from Delhi University, a master's in international development and appropriate technology from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Connecticut.

