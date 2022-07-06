Howard University Will Host AP Summer Institute for African American Studies Course Pilot

The Howard University School of Education will be hosting the Advanced Placement Summer Institute (APSI) from July 11-15 for the College Board’s African American studies course pilot program.

To teach AP courses, educators are required to attend summer institutes. Howard is the only HBCU in the U.S. to host the summer institutes. Its school of education is committed to attracting Black and Latinx teachers to the institute to increase diversity of AP educators.

The AP Program is conducting a two-year pilot for the course, which will be offered in approximately 60 high schools in the first year and will expand to more than 200 schools in the second year.

“I am excited to learn that the College Board has finally made this move. African American history, and more broadly African American studies, is an essential core body of knowledge that cannot be ignored,” said Dr. Nikki Taylor, chair of the Howard history department. “A solid understanding of how African Americans have shaped America -- its history, laws, institutions, culture and arts, and even the current practice of American democracy, sharpens all knowledge about our nation. Moreover, African American history educators tend to be very strong as a whole, so I am confident they have the expertise and skill needed to move students forward as they prepare for college.”