Bowdoin College Expands Need-Blind Admissions to International Students

Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, has expanded its need-blind admissions policy to include international students, making the college one of just seven schools in the U.S. with comprehensive need-blind aid policies for all students, regardless of citizenship.

"It is critical that a great liberal arts education like Bowdoin's be accessible to students from all economic backgrounds and all citizenships," said Claudia Marroquin, Bowdoin senior vice president and dean of admissions and student aid. "This latest policy makes Bowdoin's message clear — we welcome the world's most talented students, regardless of background, and we are doing all we can to support students from admission to graduation."

The school currently gives financial aid awards that meet the full calculated need.

"From traditional financial aid support to innovative programs aimed at ensuring all students can thrive, the college is committed to making Bowdoin accessible and transformational," said Marroquin.

This move puts Bowdoin in the same group as Harvard University, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Dartmouth College, and Amherst College in terms of need-blind admissions for all students. The change will start in the 2022–23 application cycle, beginning with Early Decision applicants in November.