The Thurgood Marshall College Fund has received a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo to provide support for scholarships, leadership development programs, and TMCF’s entrepreneurship program, the PITCH.

The company will be the presenting partner for TMCF’s 22nd Annual Leadership Institute: Empowered State of Mind in New York City. The event will be in-person from Sept. 28 to Oct 1.

The institute is part of a mission to improve pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and diversify corporate America’s workforce.

The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually. It gives organizations access to students while helping people network. The institute will have a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies scout talent for jobs and internships. About 600 program representatives are expected to participate.