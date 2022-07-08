TMCF Receives $1 Million Wells Fargo Grant Ahead of Annual Leadership Conference

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 8, 2022

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund has received a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo to provide support for scholarships, leadership development programs, and TMCF’s entrepreneurship program, the PITCH.Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The company will be the presenting partner for TMCF’s 22nd Annual Leadership Institute: Empowered State of Mind in New York City. The event will be in-person from Sept. 28 to Oct 1.

The institute is part of a mission to improve pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and diversify corporate America’s workforce.

The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually. It gives organizations access to students while helping people network. The institute will have a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies scout talent for jobs and internships. About 600 program representatives are expected to participate.

 

Read Next
Vcu
News Roundup
VCU School of Social Work Professor Sues University for Discrimination
July 8, 2022
Related Stories
Vcu
News Roundup
VCU School of Social Work Professor Sues University for Discrimination
Tuskegee University
News Roundup
Tuskegee, UC Berkeley Partner to Develop Data Science Curriculum and Research Opportunities
Bowdoin College
News Roundup
Bowdoin College Expands Need-Blind Admissions to International Students
University Of Utah
News Roundup
The University of Utah to Expand Leadership Fellows Program with $1.3 Million Grant
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assoc. Provost Acad. Affairs & Faculty Development
University of Maine
Associate VP, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer
University of North Florida
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Director Eastern Sierra College Center (11month/40hr)
Kern Community College
Academic Counselor
Navajo Technical University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Invention of White People with Dr. Jacqueline Battalora
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More