Yale Study: Students from Marginalized Groups More Likely to Leave Med School

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 11, 2022

A recent Yale study indicates that students from marginalized groups leave medical school at higher rates than their peers.Dr. Dowin BoatrightDr. Dowin Boatright

The findings, researchers say, have implications for health care access and patients, both of which are harmed when the medical workforce lacks diversity.

The study published July 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine and examined data from students who matriculated at U.S. medical schools during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years. It found that students who identified as an underrepresented race or ethnicity, came from a family with low income, or came from an underresourced neighborhood were more likely to leave their programs early compared to students who were not from a marginalized group.

Yale News reported that students in the study, who identified with multiple marginalized identities — such as having families with low income and coming from an underresourced neighborhood — had even higher attrition rates, with the highest attrition rates observed among students who identified with all three marginalized groups.

We know that each marginalized identity brings its own unique challenges,” said Mytien Nguyen, an M.D.-Ph.D. student at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “So with multiple marginalized identities, we have compounding challenges.”

Some of the actions proposed by the research team include tuition and debt reform, more flexible training pathways, greater focus on mentorship, and addressing discrimination, mistreatment, and cultures of exclusion, according to Yale News.

One of the more evidence-based methods for decreasing implicit bias and improving inter-group contact is increasing the number of faculty from diverse backgrounds,” said Dr. Dowin Boatright, assistant professor of emergency medicine and senior author of the study. “It’s a very simple intervention that I still don’t think many medical schools pursue.”


Read Next
Csu Northridge
News Roundup
$1.8 Million to Aid STEM Pursuits at CSU campuses
July 11, 2022
Related Stories
Csu Northridge
News Roundup
$1.8 Million to Aid STEM Pursuits at CSU campuses
University Of Georgia
News Roundup
UGA to Expand NSF-Sponsored Statewide STEM Program
Vcu
News Roundup
VCU School of Social Work Professor Sues University for Discrimination
Tuskegee University
News Roundup
Tuskegee, UC Berkeley Partner to Develop Data Science Curriculum and Research Opportunities
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assoc. Provost Acad. Affairs & Faculty Development
University of Maine
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Academic Counselor
Navajo Technical University
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
B0240 1 F3 A
Tennessee Technilogical University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Invention of White People with Dr. Jacqueline Battalora
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs