Hunt Appointed UCLA Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 12, 2022

Dr. Darnell Hunt will become UCLA’s next executive vice chancellor and provost, effective Sept. 1.Dr. Darnell HuntDr. Darnell Hunt

Hunt is dean of the division of social sciences and a professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA.

Hunt joined UCLA in 2001 as a sociology professor and director of the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies. He also chaired the school’s sociology department from 2015 to 2017.

“Inclusive excellence and engaged scholarship are more than mere buzzwords,” said Hunt. “As EVCP, I look forward to working with campus leadership and our broader intellectual community to elevate these longstanding ideals at UCLA in concrete ways. By doing so, I know we can build on UCLA’s extraordinary contributions as one of the world’s great public research universities.”

Hunt is well-versed about matters of race, media, and culture, having written four books and numerous articles for academic journals and news outlets, and having been on panels sponsored by the Federal Communications Commission, the United Nations, the Congressional Black Caucus, numerous schools, and other organizations.

Since 2014, he has been lead author of UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report. In 2010, he was listed among EBONY magazine’s “Power 150 Academia” for his community-engaged scholarship. And in 2011, he was the recipient of the UCLA Academic Senate’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

Hunt holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California, his MBA from Georgetown University, and his master's and doctorate in sociology from UCLA.

