The Association of Independent Colleges of Art & Design (AICAD) has been awarded a $250,000 grant for one year by the Mellon Foundation to support new initiatives that continue to center social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion within arts and design higher ed and career pathways.

AICAD is a nonprofit consortium of arts and design colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada.

“AICAD is honored to have the support of the Mellon Foundation to help us further advance initiatives we see as critical to the present and future of arts and design higher education,” said Deborah Obalil, AICAD president and executive director. “The initiatives supported by this grant build upon our existing programs such as the Post Graduate Teaching Fellowship and the BIPOC Academic Leadership Institute to integrate equity and social justice into the learning experiences of all students at our member institutions.”

Activities supported by the grant will include faculty training and support for de-centering whiteness in curriculum and planning with industry partners to address bias in creative career pathways.