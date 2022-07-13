Dr. Vanya Quiñones Appointed President of California State University, Monterey Bay

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 13, 2022

Dr. Vanya Quiñones will become the fourth president of California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), effective Aug. 15.Vanya QuiñonesVanya Quiñones

Quiñones is currently provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Pace University in New York, where she is a full professor in the Department of Psychology.

“Earning a degree from CSUMB is a transformative experience that leads to life-changing opportunities for students and their families," said Quiñones. “I am honored by this opportunity and eager to collaborate with the talented faculty, staff, administrators, students and all members of the CSUMB community as we collectively work to provide even greater access to a high-quality education and improve the achievement of our talented and diverse students."

Quiñones is a neurobiologist, biopsychologist, and researcher, who has been published in more than 70 peer-reviewed articles.

Quiñones holds a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's in cell biology, both from the University of Puerto Rico. She has a Ph.D. in neurobiology and physiology from Rutgers University.

