Tadd Johnson Appointed First Native American to University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 14, 2022

Tadd Johnson has been appointed to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, making him the first Native American to be appointed to the board, MPR News reported. Johnson will represent the 8th Congressional District.Tadd JohnsonTadd Johnson

Johnson, 65, is a member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and senior adviser on government affairs for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. He is also a former professor, tribal attorney, and tribal court judge.

He recently retired as the University of Minnesota's first senior director of American Indian Tribal Nations relations.

"My passions are giving a voice that hasn't been heard from before and making sure that the 8th District and the University of Minnesota Duluth are well represented on this board,” Johnson said.

He said it is important for Native Americans to be represented on the board of a school built with funds generated from land taken from Native people.

"There's an old saying, if you're not at the table, you're on the menu,” Johnson said. “For many, many years we were on the menu, as the Board of Regents and other universities were using Indian land to build their endowments. It's an honor to be finally sitting at the table."

 

Read Next
Klamath Community College
News Roundup
Oregon College Sue VA Over GI Bill Dispute, Hinders Plans of Student Veterans
July 14, 2022
Related Stories
Klamath Community College
News Roundup
Oregon College Sue VA Over GI Bill Dispute, Hinders Plans of Student Veterans
Dr. Luiz DaSilva
News Roundup
Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Invests Approximately $900,000 in Nine Experiential Learning Projects About Technology
Dr. Jimmy Hodges
News Roundup
Dr. Jimmy Hodges Named President of Calhoun Community College
Ada Limon
News Roundup
Queens University of Charlotte Instructor Named Poet Laureate of the U.S.
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate VP, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer
University of North Florida
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Fragility with Dr. Robin DiAngelo
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More