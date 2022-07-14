Oregon College Sue VA Over GI Bill Dispute, Hinders Plans of Student Veterans

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 14, 2022

Klamath Community CollegeTwo Oregon community colleges are suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs over efforts to take back millions in GI Bill benefits that the department says it overpaid by more than $10 million for helicopter and airplane flight training programs, The Oregonian reported.

The department had asked to be repaid roughly $6 million by Portland Community College $3.2 million by Central Oregon Community College, $1.3 million by Klamath Community College, and $275,000 by Lane Community College.

The two schools suing are Klamath and Portland. The lawsuits follow a long-running fight between the VA and four Oregon community colleges’ flight schools. The colleges have spent hundreds of thousands fighting the agency’s efforts.

Portland Community College has stopped taking GI benefits for its aviation science program.

As for those in the programs, veterans have been severely affected by the fight, one former student said, causing mental health issues and forcing some to abandon plans to become pilots.

 

Related Stories
Tadd Johnson
News Roundup
Tadd Johnson Appointed First Native American to University of Minnesota Board of Regents
Dr. Luiz DaSilva
News Roundup
Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Invests Approximately $900,000 in Nine Experiential Learning Projects About Technology
Dr. Jimmy Hodges
News Roundup
Dr. Jimmy Hodges Named President of Calhoun Community College
Ada Limon
News Roundup
Queens University of Charlotte Instructor Named Poet Laureate of the U.S.
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Academic Counselor
Navajo Technical University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Assistant to the Vice President, Development and Alumni Relations
University of Delaware
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Fragility with Dr. Robin DiAngelo
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs