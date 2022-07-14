Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Invests Approximately $900,000 in Nine Experiential Learning Projects About Technology

The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) is investing about $900,000 in nine experiential learning projects.

Some of the funded projects include matters of digital forensics, disinformation, cyber security, and election infrastructure. A full, detailed list can be found here.

The CCI is a Virginia Tech-led initiative that encompasses a network of 41 Virginia higher ed institutes with more than 320 researchers.

“The newly funded experiential learning projects highlight how widespread and varied cybersecurity concerns have become,” said Dr. Luiz DaSilva, CCI executive director. “By giving students hands-on experiences needed for careers in this ever-growing field, we hope to make significant contributions to building a strong cybersecurity workforce for Virginia and the nation.”

This is the third year that CCI has funded experiential learning programs.