Dr. Jimmy Hodges Named President of Calhoun Community College

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 14, 2022

Dr. Jimmy Hodges has been appointed president of Calhoun Community College in Alabama, after having been interim President since June 2021.Dr. Jimmy HodgesDr. Jimmy Hodges

Hodges has 40 years of work experience spanning higher ed administration, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology.

In the past, he has been a drafting instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology, drafting department chairman and instructor and dean of applied technologies at Wallace State.

Hodges holds a diploma in Machine Shop Technology from Wallace State and an associate of applied science in machine tool technology from Calhoun.

Hodges holds a bachelor of science in career and technical education and a bachelor of science in management of technology from Athens State University, a master of arts in educational leadership and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

