A 20-year-old University of Mississippi student, Jimmie "Jay" Lee, is missing, CNN reported.

"If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child," Lee's father Jimmie Lee, Sr. said in a video posted online by police in Oxford, Mississippi.

Lee was reportedly last seen Jul. 8 around 5:58 a.m. wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. On Jul. 11, police recovered his car, a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood, from a local towing company. The car – its license plate is "JAYLEE1" – was towed from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex, where police believe Lee was visiting someone before disappearing.

Crimestoppers has pledged $1,000 for information that could lead to finding Lee, according to Oxford Police.

Any information about Lee's whereabouts should be sent to the Oxford Police Department 662-232-2400, University of Mississippi Police Department at 662-915-7234 and Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.