Ivy Tech Community College Receives $4 Million from Labor Department for Apprenticeship Promotion Program

Ivy Tech Community College has received a $4 million grant for its Expanding Registered Apprenticeship Programs (ERAP) project. The money came from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America program.

ERAP creates an apprenticeship hub to promote the career option and expand employer use of apprenticeship as a recruitment, training, and retention strategy. The project will also support apprenticeship program development in industries and occupations in the supply chain for electric vehicle manufacturing and adoption.

“The Expanding Registered Apprenticeship Programs project offers Hoosiers across our state with a clear pathway to a high-wage, high-demand job,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech. “As Indiana’s workforce engine, we look forward to leveraging the proven apprentice model across a wide range of occupations supporting more Indiana employers and improving Hoosier prosperity.”

The project will be available to those of different skill levels, including those with high school diplomas, those enrolled in GED programs with lacking industry experience, those wanting to increase skills or lack certification, and those who unemployed or are considered underrepresented populations.