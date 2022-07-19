Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions Hosts Annual Early-career Faculty Training Program

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 19, 2022

The Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI) is hosting its annual early-career faculty training program, ELEVATE in New Brunswick, NJ, this week.Rutgers University

The three-day program – ELEVATE stands for Enriching Learning, Enhancing Visibility & Training Educators – will give a cohort of early-career MSI faculty professional development and best practices for facing challenges as early-career faculty.

Speakers will discuss topics that include publishing and pedagogical techniques, mentoring practices, work-life balance, and achieving tenure.

“ELEVATE is one of my favorite programs,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, executive director of the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions and the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair. “We nurture each cohort’s needs and have candid conversations about academia that others aren’t often having.”

