NC Community College System President Thomas Stith Expected to Step Down

Thomas Stith, president of North Carolina’s community college system, is expected to leave his position following his 18-month tenure, WRAL News reported.

News came after the NC State Board of Community Colleges met in a Jul. 15 meeting that had a closed-session mid-year review of “presidential goals,” according to a meeting agenda. The move is said to have been months in the making, prompted partially by what has been described as concerns over Stith’s hiring decisions.

The college system has lost nearly all of its top-level leadership in recent years, and almost half of its 58 schools have also changed leaders.

Stith, a Republican, was a Durham City Councilman from 1999 until 2007. He also served as chief of staff for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and was the state director for the U.S. Small Business Administration under former President Donald J. Trump.