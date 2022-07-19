Oklahoma City Community College Forgives Almost $4 Million in Student Debt

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 19, 2022

Oklahoma City Community College has forgiven almost $4 million in student debt, with the aim of mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and their families, KFOR reported.Oklahoma City Community College

The announcement came from OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones.

OCCC used COVID-19 relief funds for its Fresh Start Initiative, which applies to more than 4,500 students enrolled during any semester between Spring 2020 and Spring 2022 who had an outstanding student account balance at the school.

“The pandemic affected our students and their families in various ways, and we recognize that many are still facing hardships in the aftermath,” Jones said. “OCCC is an institution of new beginnings, and this initiative truly gives our students a fresh start. We hope this clears the way for them to continue their educational journey in the fall.” 

 

