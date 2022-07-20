Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr. Named Director of Bands at Morgan State University

Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr. will become assistant professor, coordinator of instrumental music, and the new director of bands at Morgan State University. He will be the principal conductor overseeing Morgan State’s symphonic winds, jazz ensemble, jazz combo and “Magnificent Marching Machine” marching band.

Reid – an accomplished composer and musician – was previously director of bands at Fayetteville State University, where he led the Marching Bronco ’Xpress and was a music professor. He has also served as assistant director of bands and director of bands at North Carolina Central University.

“I am interested in cross-curricular programs with other academic units on campus to develop music software technology and engineering, music therapy and medicine, and music business, entrepreneurship and industry,” Reid said. “The band program is diverse and has students from all over campus participating, representing all majors. We will continue to be an integral part of the entire Morgan experience.”

Reid is a three-time People’s Choice Award winner for Best Musical Arrangement for Bands and a six-time Honda Battle of the Bands winner.

Reid holds a bachelor's degree in music with a concentration in piano from Florida A&M University, a master’s degree in music education with an emphasis in oboe from Florida State University, and Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Boston University.