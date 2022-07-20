UNC and Nikole Hannah-Jones Reach Settlement

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 20, 2022

University of North Carolina (UNC) has reached a settlement with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to resolve legal matters related to her application for tenure in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, The Daily Tar Heel reported.Nikole Hannah-JonesNikole Hannah-Jones

“We believe this settlement is an important element of UNC’s ongoing and much-needed work to address racial inequity at the University, and that it provides Ms. Hannah-Jones with the closure necessary to put this incident behind her," NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson said in a statement. 

The settlement was for less than $75,000, UNC Board of Trustee's Chairperson David Boliek told The News & Observer.

This battle stemmed from the UNC Board of Trustees originally refusing to vote on Hannah-Jones' tenure candidacy, a decision which was criticized by many.

The settlement had three key requirements for the school:

20 UNC faculty and staff must be trained as search and selection advisers who will be involved in future hires. 

The UNC Counseling and Psychological Services Multicultural Health Program must post a position for an additional trauma-informed therapist by Jul. 31 and hire a qualified candidate.

And $5,000 must be reserved each fiscal year through June 30, 2025, to help fund meetings and events sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus. 

 

