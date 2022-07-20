UNC and Nikole Hannah-Jones Reach Settlement

University of North Carolina (UNC) has reached a settlement with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to resolve legal matters related to her application for tenure in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, The Daily Tar Heel reported.

“We believe this settlement is an important element of UNC’s ongoing and much-needed work to address racial inequity at the University, and that it provides Ms. Hannah-Jones with the closure necessary to put this incident behind her," NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson said in a statement.

The settlement was for less than $75,000, UNC Board of Trustee's Chairperson David Boliek told The News & Observer.

This battle stemmed from the UNC Board of Trustees originally refusing to vote on Hannah-Jones' tenure candidacy, a decision which was criticized by many.

The settlement had three key requirements for the school:

20 UNC faculty and staff must be trained as search and selection advisers who will be involved in future hires.

The UNC Counseling and Psychological Services Multicultural Health Program must post a position for an additional trauma-informed therapist by Jul. 31 and hire a qualified candidate.

And $5,000 must be reserved each fiscal year through June 30, 2025, to help fund meetings and events sponsored by the Carolina Black Caucus.