Female Students Accuse University of Cincinnati of Protecting Male Student Alleged of Sexual Misconduct

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 20, 2022

Two female ballet students are suing University of Cincinnati, accusing the school of protecting a male student who they allege repeatedly groped them, The Enquirer reported.University Of Cincinnati

In the federal suit – filed in U.S. District Court on Jun. 30 – the women are using pseudonyms and the male student is not named and not being sued.

"During practices and performances, the male student touched his partners inappropriately," the suit states. "UC was deliberately indifferent to the harassment suffered by these women."

According to the suit, the school ignored complaints of one of the women, issued an ineffective no-contact order for the other, and conducted a flawed investigation and hearing regarding the alleged misconduct.

"UC has a pattern and practices of both not taking allegations of sexual assault against female students seriously," the lawsuit states. "And not respecting the due process rights of both accused students and alleged victims."

Josh Engle, one of the lawyers for the women, said the students are still enrolled at UC but both doing off-campus co-ops.

UC has been sued multiple times about handling of such cases

 

Related Stories
Austin Peay State University
News Roundup
Austin Peay State University Offers In-State Tuition to Military-Affiliated Students
Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr.
News Roundup
Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr. Named Director of Bands at Morgan State University
Nikole Hannah-Jones
News Roundup
UNC and Nikole Hannah-Jones Reach Settlement
Rutgers University
News Roundup
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions Hosts Annual Early-career Faculty Training Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Coordinator of Victim Advocacy and Support Service
Southern Connecticut State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Assistant Professor
Arizona State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Leadership Annual Giving Officer
Gettysburg College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Why are Data Skills Important?
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More