Austin Peay State University Offers In-State Tuition to Military-Affiliated Students

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 20, 2022

Austin Peay State University (APSU) is making moves to assist in the educational pursuits of U.S. servicemembers, Clarksville Now reported.Austin Peay State University

APSU is now offering in-state tuition rates to all U.S. military-affiliated students, making the school the only Tennessee university to do so. This move includes active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and eligible family members.

The school is also reducing the cost of its military student, graduate-level tuition to the Federal Tuition Assistance rate of $250 a credit hour, saving students over $600 in expenses per course. APSU is waiving its undergrad and graduate admissions application fee for military-affiliated students.

“At Austin Peay, we take our commitment to our military-affiliated students very seriously, and because of the sacrifices these individuals have made for our nation, we continue to push ourselves to find more ways to serve them,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “These students make up a distinct part of our culture here, and we want more of them to join the Austin Peay family so they can succeed in all their endeavors.”

 

Read Next
University Of Cincinnati
News Roundup
Female Students Accuse University of Cincinnati of Protecting Male Student Alleged of Sexual Misconduct
July 20, 2022
Related Stories
University Of Cincinnati
News Roundup
Female Students Accuse University of Cincinnati of Protecting Male Student Alleged of Sexual Misconduct
Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr.
News Roundup
Dr. Jorim E. Reid Sr. Named Director of Bands at Morgan State University
Nikole Hannah-Jones
News Roundup
UNC and Nikole Hannah-Jones Reach Settlement
Rutgers University
News Roundup
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions Hosts Annual Early-career Faculty Training Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Leadership Annual Giving Officer
Gettysburg College
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Assistant Professor
Arizona State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Why are Data Skills Important?
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More