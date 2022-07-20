Austin Peay State University Offers In-State Tuition to Military-Affiliated Students

Austin Peay State University (APSU) is making moves to assist in the educational pursuits of U.S. servicemembers, Clarksville Now reported.

APSU is now offering in-state tuition rates to all U.S. military-affiliated students, making the school the only Tennessee university to do so. This move includes active-duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and eligible family members.

The school is also reducing the cost of its military student, graduate-level tuition to the Federal Tuition Assistance rate of $250 a credit hour, saving students over $600 in expenses per course. APSU is waiving its undergrad and graduate admissions application fee for military-affiliated students.

“At Austin Peay, we take our commitment to our military-affiliated students very seriously, and because of the sacrifices these individuals have made for our nation, we continue to push ourselves to find more ways to serve them,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “These students make up a distinct part of our culture here, and we want more of them to join the Austin Peay family so they can succeed in all their endeavors.”