College Promise Launches Searchable Nationwide Database for Promise Programs

Non-profit initiative College Promise has released a searchable nationwide database of free college programs (Promise programs).

The tool, MyPromise, has information about the more than 350 local and state Promise programs in the U.S., including funding levels, eligibility requirements, and number of semesters the Promise covers. The tool offers an interactive map and a comparison tool.

There are College Promise programs available in 48 states and Washington, DC.

“Students across the country benefit each and every day from Promise programs that not only lower the financial cost of postsecondary education but also provide wrap-around supports such as childcare, transportation, and/or mentors that enable them to thrive in college. MyPromise offers every student the opportunity to learn about their options and choose the Promise program that best meets their needs,” said Dr. Martha Kanter, CEO of College Promise. “This project builds on our steadfast commitment to increasing equitable access to a high-quality postsecondary education for every American.”