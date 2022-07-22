Lee College Rebrands from Rebels to Navigators

Lee College is changing its mascot from the Rebels to the Navigators, effective immediately. The change will be implemented in the 2022-23 academic year. The Lee College Board of Regents vote for the move was unanimous.

“As we seek to grow the college’s enrollment and enlarge the offerings we provide to our rapidly growing and diverse service area, it is important to recognize the leadership our Board of Regents demonstrated in repositioning our brand for the future,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College. “The Lee College Navigators represent all the best attributes of our college and our students: future-facing, on a mission, capable and competent. I could not be more pleased with this decision, and I’m thrilled for the exciting next steps.”

The Board had previously asked Villanueva in March 2021 to develop a proposal on whether a mascot change was needed. Based on research, the president’s cabinet agreed that a change was needed, and that Navigators was best for the Lee mascot as it promoted exploring new horizons and building a better future.

“We have reimagined our whole student experience and designed each new element to support students and their holistic success,” Villanueva said. “The rebranding of our mascot is another feature to highlight the college at the highest level.”