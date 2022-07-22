Dr. Sian Beilock Appointed First Female President of Dartmouth College

Dr. Sian Beilock, president of Barnard College, will become the first female president of Dartmouth College, effective July 2023, The Washington Post reported.

Beilock is a cognitive scientist. In the past, she has served as executive vice provost at the University of Chicago. Her research has focused on the brain science behind “choking under pressure,” with applications for performance in test taking, public speaking, and athletics.

Beilock said her multiple identities were “front and center” in her work.

“President, mother, researcher — they all contribute to one’s ability to lead,” Beilock said. “I really embrace them all.”

Beilock holds a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science from the University of California at San Diego and doctoral degrees in kinesiology and psychology from Michigan State University.

This announcement comes as Dartmouth celebrates its 50th anniversary of coeducation on its New Hampshire campus, with its first class of undergrads to include women having matriculated in 1972.