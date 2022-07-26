Business Schools Form DEI-Centered Organization

A new organization recognizing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in higher ed and the business world has been formed, with eight business schools and one industry leader on the board of directors.

The organization, Business School Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Collaborative, will be a resource for academics and businesspeople to increase opportunities for historically underrepresented groups.

The board includes Dr. Danielle Beu Ammeter from University of Mississippi; Angela R. Guidry from Louisiana State University; Clarence Vaughn from University of Tennessee; Dr. Scott Kelley from University of Kentucky; Dr. Mike Breazeale from Mississippi State University; Barbara Lofton from University of Arkansas; Dr. Sonja Wiley from Louisiana State University; and Dr. Bernard J. Milano, retired former president at KPMG Foundation.

The group had its first conference in March, with an attendance of more than 80. Next year’s conference will take place Mar. 8-10.