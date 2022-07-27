Propel Center Partners with Disney to Prepare Students for Entertainment and Hospitality Careers

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 27, 2022

The Propel Center, an academic hub for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), will be partnering with The Walt Disney Company to prepare students for careers in the arts, media, entertainment, and hospitality.Propel Center

The partnership was announced at the 2022 HBCU Philanthropy Symposium in D.C.

The two organizations will provide support, mentorship, internships, and guest speakers to the students from underrepresented communities.

Disney will work with HBCU faculty to create curriculum preparing students for recruitment. The initial curriculum will focus on the areas of technology and hospitality where Disney has several entry-level career positions.

“The launch of this new collaboration with The Walt Disney Company positions the Propel Center to continue its important work of providing unprecedented opportunities and access to HBCUs,” said Anthony Oni, Education Farm’s board chairman and founder of Ed Farm and Propel. “This collaboration is much more than an important moment. It’s also an opportunity to invest in HBCUs in ways that advance student learning and opportunities; while participating in the HBCU tradition of developing transformative leaders.”

 

 

Related Stories
Iowa Western Community College
News Roundup
Former Virginia Tech Linebacker Found Not Guilty of Murder to Enroll at Iowa Western Community College
The University Of Pennsylvania
News Roundup
Penn Expands Summer Med School Program, Partners with Five HBCUs
Pantry
News Roundup
Pennsylvania Legislature Gives $1 Million to Colleges to Address Student Food Insecurity
Dr. Danielle Ammeter
News Roundup
Business Schools Form DEI-Centered Organization
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Leadership Annual Giving Officer
Gettysburg College
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Closing the Data Skills Gap with Dr. Melody S. Goodman
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs