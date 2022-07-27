Propel Center Partners with Disney to Prepare Students for Entertainment and Hospitality Careers

The Propel Center, an academic hub for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), will be partnering with The Walt Disney Company to prepare students for careers in the arts, media, entertainment, and hospitality.

The partnership was announced at the 2022 HBCU Philanthropy Symposium in D.C.

The two organizations will provide support, mentorship, internships, and guest speakers to the students from underrepresented communities.

Disney will work with HBCU faculty to create curriculum preparing students for recruitment. The initial curriculum will focus on the areas of technology and hospitality where Disney has several entry-level career positions.

“The launch of this new collaboration with The Walt Disney Company positions the Propel Center to continue its important work of providing unprecedented opportunities and access to HBCUs,” said Anthony Oni, Education Farm’s board chairman and founder of Ed Farm and Propel. “This collaboration is much more than an important moment. It’s also an opportunity to invest in HBCUs in ways that advance student learning and opportunities; while participating in the HBCU tradition of developing transformative leaders.”