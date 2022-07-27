Penn Expands Summer Med School Program, Partners with Five HBCUs

The University of Pennsylvania is expanding its summer medical school scholars program, formally partnering with five HBCUs: Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Oakwood University, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Penn Access Summer Scholars program aims to bring more undergrads from underrepresented groups into med school, giving them admission to Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine if they meet certain requirements, including completing two summers of research, maintaining at least a 3.6 GPA, and getting a 1300 on the SAT or 30 on the ACT.

The students are exempt from taking the medical college admission (MCAT) exam and at least 50% of tuition is covered. The summer program selects 12 students annually, is free, and comes with a $4,000 stipend.

The program has existed since 2008, but the expansion comes this year.

“We are talking about identifying students who show great potential and then we provide further enrichment,” said Dr. Horace DeLisser, Penn associate dean for diversity and inclusion.