Robert B. Lambeth, Jr., President of CICV, to Retire After Almost 40 Years in Role

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 28, 2022

Robert B. Lambeth, Jr., president of The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, Inc. (CICV), is retiring, after nearly 40 years in the role. Lambeth’s very long tenure makes him is the longest serving president of a state private college association in the U.S.Robert B. Lambeth, Jr.Robert B. Lambeth, Jr.

Lambeth began serving as CICV president in 1983. Over his tenure, he has worked with more than 100 presidents of the state’s independent colleges and universities.

Under his leadership, the Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) Program for Virginia students was developed and expanded. The program provides $4,500 grants to over 20,000 Virginia students attending nonprofit private colleges in the 2022-23 school year – a total appropriation of $90.8 million.

“Robert has been a tireless champion for Virginia’s independent colleges for decades,” said Dr. David Johns, president of Ferrum College and chair of the CICV Board of Directors. “In his role, Robert has collaborated with lawmakers on all sides of the aisle to secure funding necessary to make students’ dreams come true.  Likewise, through this work, Robert has been a champion and advocate for all who lead these colleges and universities.  We are stronger and wiser thanks to Robert’s guidance and friendship, and we wish the very best in his retirement.”

During Lambeth’s presidency, CICV also developed a self-insured health insurance program for CICV employees, the Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium (VPCBC). Additionally, Lambeth led creation of the first nonprofit higher ed multiple employer retirement plan in the U.S. 

