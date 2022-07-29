West Virginia State University to Participate in Google HBCU Career Readiness Program

West Virginia State University (WVSU) will participate in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, which gives Black students at over 30 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) digital skills training and career workshops in preparation to join the modern workforce.

Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.

“A central part of the mission of TMCF is to prepare the next generation of workforce talent. Our partnership with Google enables this mission and ensures students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities are positioned to compete for meaningful careers,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The program – it began in 2020 – gives HBCU career centers funding and a semester-long digital skills program.

“Every student should have the opportunity to learn digital skills for today's in-demand jobs," said Tia McLaurin, community engagement manager at Google. "We're proud to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program to West Virginia State University to help more students prepare for the workforce and thrive as they start their careers."