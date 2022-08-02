Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson to Step Down at End of Contract in July 2023

Wayne State University President Dr. M. Roy Wilson said that he will not extend nor renew his contract, which is set to end on Jul. 31, 2023.

Wilson will have spent approximately 10 years at Wayne State by the time of his departure. He arrived at the university as the school’s 12th president on Aug. 1, 2013.

Wilson said the time was right for a leadership transition and that the school was well-positioned to reach its goal of becoming a top research university for social mobility in the U.S.

During his tenure, Wilson launched the Student Success Initiative, focused on improving graduation and retention rates. In 2018, the school was recognized by the Association of Public-Land Grant Universities for having the most-improved graduation rate in the U.S. – a 21-point improvement from 2012-2018, with gains especially among first-generation, low income, and minority students.

Wilson also hired the school’s first chief diversity officer, created the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement, and launched the Social Justice Action Committee following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The Board will begin searching for a new president this fall.