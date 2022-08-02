Austin Community College to Give All Employees Raises in New Budget

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 2, 2022

Austin Community College’s (ACC) Board of Trustees approved the district’s budget for 2022-23 Aug. 1, giving all employees raises, KXAN reported.Austin Community College

The budget cycle for the $467 million budget begins Sept. 1.

ACC officials said the budget included a $20.8 million compensation package which gives all employees a raise.

According to the budget, changes include minimum wage being increased by 28% (from $15.60 an hour to $20 an hour); those making under $50,000 a year getting a 10% increase or more; and those making $50,000 to $99,999 a year getting a 5-10% increase.

Full-time employees will get an additional one-time payment. Part-time staff will get a pro-rated one-time payment. Payments go up to $1,000, based on salary.

Adjunct faculty and hourly employees will also get additional one-time payments, with payments ranging from $1,200 to $250.

The school said the budget also funds the new main building on the Rio Grande Campus and Building 3000 on the Highland Campus.

