Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Celebrates Success of Military Family Education Program

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently celebrated the passage of his PA GI Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Program (MFEP), which allows the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) to earn college benefits for their spouse and children.

The program has been in effect since Jul. 1, 2019. 2,879 Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members have enrolled in the program, and they have registered 3,357 dependents into it.

“The PA National Guard is one of the largest, hardest working national guards in the nation. Whether it is foreign or domestic – peacekeeping missions or a pandemic – these dedicated service members never fail when it comes to serving our commonwealth and this nation,” said Wolf. “The backbone of the Pennsylvania National Guard is their families. It was imperative that Pennsylvania reward these soldiers and airmen by securing the future of their spouses and children, adding to a better quality of life for everyone.”

The program gives an education benefit that National Guard members can earn to transfer to spouses or children if the service member reenlists for an additional six years. It provides for 10 semesters of no or reduced cost education for family members.