SUNY Will Receive $113 Million in State Funding

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 2, 2022

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has approved the criteria for allocating $113 million in state funding. This money will support campus programs designed to increase services to students, bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions, and support college completion rates.Gov. Kathy HochulGov. Kathy Hochul

"SUNY has provided life changing educational opportunities for countless of students and we must continue to provide the resources needed for the next generation of students seeking a world class education," Hochul said. "With today's approval by the SUNY Board of Trustees, we have delivered on the commitment made in the budget to revitalize the SUNY system, hire additional faculty, increase diversity among the student body, and expand the reach of our campuses to attract and retain students."     

$60 million will be distributed across SUNY campuses for enrollment, academic programs, student services, and operational efficiencies. The other $53 million will be for hiring full-time faculty.

The board also approved an automatic application fee waiver for high schoolers applying to SUNY campuses from the 500 state public high schools that have more than 75% of their students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch.

 

